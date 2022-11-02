NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The return of BJ’s Wholesale Club to Central Ohio was an easy decision.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based retailer will open its Hamilton Quarter store at 5900 N. Hamilton Road Friday.

BJ’s (NYSE: BJ) has been on a steady expansion pace in recent years. Coming back to the Columbus area after 20 years made sense to the business.

Peter Frangie, vice president of corporate communications, said the company already had a base of local customers shopping at some of the other BJ’s stores in the state. That coupled with the promising real estate near New Albany and Gahanna landed the new store on BJ’s expansion plans about a year ago.

