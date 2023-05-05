REP Fieldhouse | REP Fieldhouse is an indoor sports venue and training facility coming soon to Northeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Adam and Sheila Trautner, best-known for their work in Central Ohio real estate development and hospitality, are embarking on a new venture that plays into their passion for sports.

The husband-and-wife duo are launching REP Fieldhouse, an indoor sports venue and training facility set to open this summer in northeast Columbus. The 23,000-square-foot development will be located in the former Lazer Kraze entertainment center at 5524 N. Hamilton Road.

Adam Trautner, senior executive at The Stonehenge Company, and Sheila Trautner, owner of Taste Hospitality Group, acquired the building for $2.9 million in 2022. Since then they have been repurposing the facility into the new athletic venue, which represents a total investment of $6 million.

