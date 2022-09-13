A rendering of what the build-to-rent single family homes in Upper Arlington will look like.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Indianapolis homebuilder is expanding into Central Ohio with developments in Lewis Center and near Upper Arlington.

Onyx+East announced last week it would invest $200 million in these Central Ohio projects as well as others.

The homebuilder plans to build 25 rental homes across Henderson Road from Upper Arlington and 121 in Lewis Center. Construction is scheduled to start early next year, according to a media release.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.