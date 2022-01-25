WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group is bringing a $47 million, 169-acre industrial park to West Jefferson.

The firm announced plans for a three-building park with buildings ranging from 292,000 and 1 million square feet targeting logistics, industrial and light manufacturing users, according to a news release. The buildings will be suited for e-commerce and logistics.

“The Columbus region is one of the fastest-growing in the Midwest in terms of population, jobs, and GDP growth, and we’re excited to enter the market with Columbus Logistics Park – West,” Grant Goldman, Ambrose’s executive vice president of development, said in the release.

“With four intermodal terminals located in nearby Columbus that provide access to world markets and seaports, we expect high demand from companies looking for modern logistics and e-commerce solutions in a fast-growing market.”

Located at 200 Park West Dr., the first building is slated to begin construction in April, with a scheduled completion by the end of the year. It will be 715,000 square feet.

According to the company’s website, Ambrose has 29 total properties in its portfolio. Properties span across Indiana, Ohio, and Colorado. This is the company’s first in Central Ohio.

The project is the latest of several such developments headed to West Jefferson, a hub of industrial activity for the region.

In December, St. Louis-based food manufacturer Post Holdings Inc announced plans for an $86 million, 215,000-square foot manufacturing facility at 2 Walker Way. And last July, Pizzuti Companies broke ground on a more than 1-million-square-foot speculative development at the village’s West Jefferson Logistics Center Industrial Park.

Pepper Construction will serve as general contractor for the Ambrose project, according to the release. ATA Beilharz Architects will serve as its architect and Colliers will handle marketing and leasing for the building.

