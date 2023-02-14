COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The bankruptcy dissolution is complete for a Central Ohio invention development business that three times made the Inc. 5000 list before abruptly shutting down, blaming a catastrophic hack.

Creditors got nothing.

Idea Buyer LLC’s assets totaled some $44,000 after auctioning off equipment. Legal fees and expenses for the bankruptcy trustee take almost $23,000, and the rest goes to the IRS and state agencies – still not all they were owed. That left nothing for the single confirmed creditor, a small business lender owed $225,000, nor the $4 million in unsecured claims filed by vendors and disappointed inventors.

The final distribution for the Chapter 7 case was approved in December in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, after which the trustee made the distributions. The case will officially close in the coming weeks, an attorney for Idea Buyer said via email. Attorneys for both the company and Eric Corl, its founder and CEO, declined to comment.

