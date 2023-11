Supply chain issues have delayed a planned local hydrogen fuel cell plant, but the manufacturer still expects Columbus to be an “epicenter” of production starting next year.

California-based Hyperion Co. announced a $297 million investment and plans to establish a manufacturing facility on the city’s southwest side in early 2022.

The company has planned to be producing by the end of this year, but it is behind that schedule.

