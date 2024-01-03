MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Honda Motor Co. sales returned to growth in 2023.

The automaker, which bases several of its North American operations in Marysville, Wednesday announced a 33% increase in sales for the year after a 2022 during which production and sales were constrained by supply chain issues.

Honda (NYSE: HMC) sold 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, up from 983,507 the year before. The 2022 sales were Honda’s lowest annual sales mark since 1997.

