COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Huntington National Bank and the rest of the Central Ohio economy can weather inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession better than most parts of the country, CEO Steve Steinour said.

“We’re not immune, but we will definitely outperform, I’m quite confident of that,” he told Columbus Business First.

“That reflects years of work from business leaders, politicians and other leaders to make this community better for all,” said Steinour, also co-chairman of the Columbus Partnership. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Intel Corp.’s planned semiconductor fabrication complex in New Albany already is starting to increase economic activity in the region, he said, while hospital systems, Honda and other businesses are expanding.

