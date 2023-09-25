Huntington National Bank widened its Columbus-area market dominance, for the first time hitting 40% of local consumer deposits, according to the latest FDIC data, while its closest competitors including Chase Bank declined in market share.

The bank owned by Columbus parent Huntington Bancshares Inc. grew to $41.6 billion in local deposits as of June 30, by far the largest market for its overall $151 billion in deposits in 11 states, according to annual data the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. released Friday.

Huntington CEO Steve Steinour in April said the bank was poised to add market share amid signs of a slowing economy.

