COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. plans to accelerate technology investments next year to better manage and analyze vast troves of data.

It’s one of many proactive moves that will help the Columbus-based bank keep growing and help its customers through lingering economic concerns, CEO Steve Steinour told Columbus Business First.

That includes its job creation and community lending commitments under a city incentive package.

“Having a hometown bank that’s front-footed when there’s so much uncertainty in the economy is a huge advantage for us in Central Ohio,” Steinour said in an interview. “We’re in a position to help support the growth in this region and help support the existing people and businesses in the region go through a more challenging time.

“We intend to be a source of stability and a source of future growth.”

The bank is in year five of a 10-year abatement on the redevelopment of a former grocery store into Huntington Gateway Center, 5555 Cleveland Ave. in the Northland area.

“We met all the commitments, in fact we’ve exceeded them,” Steinour said. “We’re an anchor for that portion of the city.”