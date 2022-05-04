HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut.

Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday.

The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel.

They started in the restaurant business with their father and his Subway and Dairy Queen franchises. They left that business to start one of their own.

“Mediterranean was the way to go,” Pranay Patel said.

