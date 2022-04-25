(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As a housing shortage continues to grip Central Ohio, one local multifamily developer is churning out units to chip away at the deficit.

Metro Development has a dozen projects currently under construction across Central Ohio, totaling about 3,200 units, according to data from the company. Several of the projects are scheduled to be completed this spring and summer, with six others scheduled to deliver in 2023.

Metro Development is the second-busiest commercial real estate developer in Central Ohio, according to Columbus Business First research, and the busiest that focuses on multifamily development. In 2020, the firm’s local project costs totaled nearly $156 million, according to our research.

Metro Development built 1,272 units locally in 2021, according to data from the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, nearly a quarter of the 4,699 units built in the region that year.

