Hot Chicken Takeover, other Central Ohio restaurants opt to shut down rather than continue with carryout

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The number of Central Ohio restaurants opting to close business rather than hang onto carryout and delivery is growing.

Hot Chicken Takeover Monday announced the closing of its Clintonville and Easton Town Center restaurants at 3 p.m. today. It decided Friday to close its North Market and Cleveland restaurants.

“Shutting down our kitchen is the only way we can ensure the safety of the people we care about most and right now, that’s truly all that matters,” the company said in its announcement.

The venerable Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in German Village also is closed, having made that call over the weekend. It will remain closed until the ban on dine-in dining has lifted.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

