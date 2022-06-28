COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hot Chicken Takeover’s new partner isn’t a mere investor – it’s a new owner.

The Columbus fast-casual chain late last year sold a majority stake in the business to New York-based Untamed Brands. Details were not disclosed, but founder Joe DeLoss retains a stake in the company and continues to lead the brand. No jobs were cut.

Just as Hot Chicken Takeover takes a different approach to its business, so too does Untamed.

“We’re not a fund,” Untamed CEO Phil Petrilli said. “We’re not looking at any horizon to return capital. We’re a multi-brand restaurant group.”

