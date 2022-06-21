Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its first out of market restaurant at Crocker Park in Cleveland.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hot Chicken Takevover has another Central Ohio site lined up.

The Columbus restaurant operator is in a growth spurt fueled by New York-based Untamed Brands that’ll see it add several new locations this year.

The first of those opened in a New York food hall last month. Of more local interest will be a new restaurant coming to 8715 Owenfield Dr. in Lewis Center. That space previously was a Smashburger.

Hot Chicken Takeover founder Joe DeLoss said the company is planning multiple new units this year including others in Central Ohio too.

For more of this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.