Honda Motor Co. has sold more vehicles through the first 10 months of 2023 than it did in all of 2022.

The automaker, which bases many of its North American operations in Marysville, Wednesday reported October sales of 108,088 cars and light trucks.

That takes it to more than 1 million vehicles sold this year, surpassing the 983,507 the company sold across 12 months last year.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.