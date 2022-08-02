The 2023 Acura Integra comes off of the assembly line at the Marysville Auto Plant. (Courtesy Photo/Paul Vernon)

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Honda sales are down 40% through the first seven months of 2022.

The automaker, which bases much of its North American operations in Marysville, Tuesday said July sales were down 47.4% to 71,235 vehicles in that period. That remains on trend for the year as parts shortages, namely microchips, continue to hamper supply.

Demand, however, remains strong.

Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) said it is seeing unprecedented turn rates for both Honda and Acura models as consumers have been pre-buying much of the available stock.

The 2023 HR-V, for example, sold more than 4,000 units in its first month and its current production pipeline is already pre-sold to customers.

