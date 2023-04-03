COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — March was Honda’s best sales month in nearly two years.

The automaker, which bases much of its North American operations in Marysville, on Monday said it sold 116,746 vehicles last month, which represents an 8% increase over March 2022 and the company’s best monthly sales since July 2021.

“The strength of our all-new products is becoming clear as our inventory grows, Mamadou Diallo, senior vice president of auto sales, said in a release.

