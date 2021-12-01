EAST LIBERTY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Inventory issues continue to constrain Honda Motor Co.’s U.S. sales.

The automaker, which calls Marysville its North American manufacturing home, sold 85,055 vehicles in November, a 13% drop for the Honda and Acura brands.

The new Honda Civic and the East Liberty-built Acura MDX are the two vehicles most impacted by inventory issues.

Honda (NYSE: HMC) grew sales through much of the year as it lapped 2020’s most pandemic-impacted months. It also took longer this year for Honda to be impacted by microchip shortages that hit some other manufacturers earlier in the year.

November is the fourth consecutive month where those supply-chain issues limited supply and translated to depressed sales for the automaker. Honda is not alone. Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia also have seen four consecutive months of monthly sales drops.

Still, Honda remains 12.5% above its 2020 results.

Vehicles of note:

Marysville-built Honda Accord fell 3.9% to 14,867 cars.

Honda Civic was down 25.6% to 12,927 vehicles in the month.

East Liberty-assembled Honda CR-V declined 19.3% to 20,682.

That trio of vehicles represents 56% of Honda sales during the month.

The automaker called out a few highlights among its other vehicles. The Honda HR-V posted its 10th straight monthly sales record and already hit its annual record with a month to go in the year. The CR-V hybrid is having record sales. The Honda Ridgeline had its best November in five years. And electrified vehicles overall posted another monthly record and remain on pace to top 100,000 units for the year.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.