Breaking News
Arnold Sports Festival canceled for spectators; athletes will compete

Honda rides a team effort to record February sales

Columbus Business First

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Car sales rebounded in February for Honda Motor Co.

The automaker, whose North American production headquarters are in and around Marysville, on Tuesday reported a 4.2% sales increase for the month to 120,006 vehicles. That was driven not just by yet another record result for the light truck segment, but also by an increase in sales for its cars.

Light truck sales increased 6% to 67,708, a February record with top results for both the Honda and Acura brands. Car sales rose 2% with increases at both Honda and Acura as well.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools