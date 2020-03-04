Honda rides a team effort to record February sales

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Car sales rebounded in February for Honda Motor Co.

The automaker, whose North American production headquarters are in and around Marysville, on Tuesday reported a 4.2% sales increase for the month to 120,006 vehicles. That was driven not just by yet another record result for the light truck segment, but also by an increase in sales for its cars.

Light truck sales increased 6% to 67,708, a February record with top results for both the Honda and Acura brands. Car sales rose 2% with increases at both Honda and Acura as well.

