Honda is taking old employee uniforms and recycling it into soundproofing for vehicles. HONDA

Honda Motor Co. is finding a new use for old uniforms.

The auto manufacturer, which bases many of its North American operations in Marysville, is taking associate uniforms from its U.S. manufacturing and research and development facilities and turning them into sound-absorbing insulation for new vehicles.

The program, launched in late 2021, diverts 45,000 pounds of old uniforms from the landfill every month and has reused more than 380,000 pounds of uniforms since it began.

It is a collaboration between Honda, uniform suppliers Aramark and Cintas Corp., insulation supplier UGN Automotive and textile recycler Leigh Fibers.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.