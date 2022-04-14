(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Honda Motor Co. is investing $40 billion in its worldwide plans to roll out as many as 30 new electric vehicles in the next two decades.

The Japan-based automaker, which bases its North American manufacturing in Ohio, this week announced a goal of having a full lineup of electric vehicles by 2030, ranging from commercial-use mini-EVs through EV versions of its flagship models.

Honda (NYSE: HMC) expects to be building more than 2 million electric vehicles by that point. For comparison, it built more than 4.1 million total vehicles worldwide last year, with 1.3 million built in North America.

Some of the first steps in that effort will come through its partnership with General Motors Co., a relationship that goes back to 2018.

