MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Honda Motor Co. nabbed another accolade for its award shelf.

The automaker, which bases its North American production in Marysville, earned its seventh North American Car/Truck/Utility of the Year award for the 2022 Honda Civic. It’s the third time the Civic has won the North American Car of the Year award — more than any other car in the award’s 28 year history.

The Ford Maverick was named North American Truck of the Year. The Ford Bronco was named North American Utility of the Year.

This is the fourth time in the past six years that a Honda (NYSE:HMC) has won the car, truck or utility award. Civic won in 2016, Ridgeline in 2017 and Accord in 2018. Civic and Ridgeling both won in 2006 and the Acura MDX was awarded Truck of the Year in 2001.

The 11th-generation Civic is built in Greensburg, Indiana and Alliston, Ontario. It includes a sedan, hatchback and Si models. The redesign included a more rigid body structure topped with a “sleek and sporty” design, in Honda’s words. Features include class-leading interior space, drive train options including a high-torque turbo engine and a host of standard safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technology.

“The new Civic shows Honda at its very best,” juror Lawrence Ulrich said in a release. “Bulletproof, brilliantly engineered and fun-to-drive, the Civic is the kind of affordable car that every automaker should aspire to.”

The annual contest, which started in 1994, is judged by 50 automotive journalists. It is the longest-running new vehicle award that is not associated with a single publication.

Thirty-six vehicles qualified for judging this year. That was narrowed down to 23 semifinalists, then to nine finalists with three per category.

Civic bested the new Volkswagen Golf and the Lucid Air, a luxury electric car.

Jurors evaluate vehicles on a variety of factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.

Civic sales were up 1% this year for Honda, but those sales likely would have been higher were it not for limited supply. Civic has been the Honda vehicle most impacted by the international shortage in microchips. Still, it was the second best-selling vehicle in Central Ohio last year, according to data from ISeeCars.com.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.