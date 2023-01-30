DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The model home for the Avondale Woods development in Dublin features a “pompano” floor plan, which measures over 3,500 square feet, has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

The second phase of a Dublin housing development is up for final approval.

Following the success of section one of the Avondale Woods community off Avery Road, developer Homewood Corp. and homebuilder Trinity Homes are planning another phase of the $16 million project. The second section would consist of 27 single-family homes constructed on roughly 9 acres located north of the Langley Drive and Scartlett Lane intersection.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.