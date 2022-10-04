A Central Ohio ticket provider has moved to a new headquarters after tripling in size over the last two years. (HOMETOWN TICKETING)

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A company that handles digital ticket sales to sporting events is doubling its Central Ohio office footprint by moving to a new headquarters.

HomeTown Ticketing, which works with K-12 schools and colleges, has moved to 4305 W. Dublin Granville Road in the Shoppes at River Ridge. The 15,000-square-foot space is adjacent to Dublin’s Bridge Park, and is almost twice the size of the company’s previous headquarters at 1301 Dublin Road in Columbus.

The company said in a news release that it has tripled in size over the past two years.

“We were intentional when looking for an office and location that could grow with us,” Connor Thinnes, vice president of marketing, said in the release. “We found the perfect space … in a vibrant and up-and-coming neighborhood.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessfirst.com.