Homestead Beer expanding with new Newark location

Cherry Valley Hotel is reopening after $13 million in renovations by a new owner. (CHERRY VALLEY HOTEL)

NEWARK, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Homestead Beer is moving into the Cherry Valley Hotel.

The Licking County craft brewery is setting up both a taproom and an event space inside the Newark facility.

The new partnership launches Aug. 27.

Homestead will have both a taproom and a 2,200-square foot barrel room, where it will be aging some beers, but which also will be used to host private events. It’ll have an array of programming including trivia nights, tastings, and open mic and karaoke nights.

Homestead CEO Joe Wilson said it’s an opportunity to reach more of its existing customers and to create some new ones as they pass through the hotel.

The original Heath location, which opened in 2012, draws good traffic, but it’s not exactly the sort of place a person is going to stumble upon. Adding an operation at Cherry Valley increases the brand’s visibility.

The Cherry Valley taproom will have Homestead’s flagship beers alongside creations brewed exclusively for that space. It’ll also have craft cocktails, wine, cider, alcoholic seltzers, and other creations.

“Our goal is to create experiences that will enhance a stay,” Cherry Valley General Manager Tim Norman said in a news release.

Adding Homestead brings in another amenity for guests and the local community, he said.

First opened in 1993, the former Cherry Valley Lodge has had a few different iterations, including time as an indoor water park. The current ownership group acquired the facility in 2017 and returned it to its lodging and event roots.

The venue has around 200 rooms, 45,000 square feet for events, a botanical garden, an indoor pool and a full-service spa expected to open later this year.

The Cherry Valley space is the third physical location now for Homestead which has a brewery and taproom in Heath and earlier this year opened a second bar up in Delaware.

It’s been a busy time for Homestead in the wake of the tumult of the pandemic. Wilson was one of several operators who spoke with Columbus Business First last month about how the past year created challenges but also changed Homestead in some ways for the better.

One of the biggest hurdles it has faced of late is keeping up with production with demand high between its distribution partners and its new taproom in Delaware.

