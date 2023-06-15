COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The decade to get here was often tough, but a rapidly expanding locally based startup is now LiveEasy.

The former MoveEasy is on track to triple revenue and hit profitability this year, co-founder and CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy said, and aims to surpass $10 million revenue next year for its growing platform of concierge services for utilities and home maintenance.

With Thursday’s rebrand, it’s adding a dashboard for renters, fully rolling out its homeowners’ portal from a pilot group and making it easier for outside vendors to pick and choose pieces of the software to adopt.

