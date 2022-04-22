COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — While data may show that home sales in the first quarter of the year slowed, real estate agents say that many buyers likely aren’t feeling like there’s been a slowdown.

The reason? There’s still a lack of supply.

Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors, said she sees a very active spring for the residential real estate market. Prices will likely stay high for the year, although their rate of appreciation could slow down eventually.

“If we continue to see rising gas prices and interest rates increasing, I think we’ll see a slowdown or the housing market soften,” Van Woerkom said. “I don’t see prices going down, but I think prices will stop rising so quickly.”

