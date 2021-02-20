Hollywood Casino is betting DeWine’s lifting of curfew order will further boost revenue

Hollywood Casino in Columbus is back to operating 24 hours a day, following Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to lift the 10 p.m. curfew in the state of Ohio.

But while slots, table games, video poker, restaurants and beverage service on the casino floor have resumed, Covid-19 still impacts operations.

For example, the casino’s buffet, event center, valet service and poker room still remain closed. And guests must continue to wear masks on the property and practice physical distancing.

“We are excited to be able to operate 24 hours a day and offer our guests a clean and enjoyable place to play,” Jennifer Miglionico, vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “We remain focused on providing excellent service and a fun entertainment experience and look forward to continue offering Central Ohio a great place to enjoy themselves.”

Since the casino reopened in June after a two-month Covid-19-related shutdown, the casino has been “committed to following all CDC and state guidelines for cleanliness and social distancing,” Miglionico said.

The casino still offers “at-risk” hours daily between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The casino is doing relatively well financially compared with other sectors of the entertainment industry, according to the revenue reports from the state of Ohio.

January revenue for the Hollywood Casino in Columbus was nearly $18 million, compared to $20.4 million the previous January, before Covid-19, and $17.3 million in January of 2019.

In July 2020 – the first full month that the Hollywood Casino was open after the Covid-19 shutdown – revenue topped $18 million, and it kept growing until reaching a high of $20.3 million in October.

November and December were slower months, with casino revenue topping $15.5 million each month.

November and December revenue typically are above $18.5 million each, so the last two months of 2020 definitely experienced a noticeable dip. The drop in November and December revenue could be attributed to the state curfew, which went into effect in November.

