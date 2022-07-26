COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Historic Dublin is adding “shop” to its sip-and-stroll days.

The city has leased a home built by a Dublin pioneer family for a rotating selection of popup retailers and local artisans that sell jewelry, clothing, handmade soaps and doughnuts. There’s room for as many as 10 vendors at a time.

Starting July 30 through Dec. 17, the shop will operate during designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, hours in the downtown historic district just south of Bridge Park: Wander Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Stroll Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

