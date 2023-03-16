BEXLEY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Bexley home built more than a century ago is on the market.

The historic home, located at 333 Parkview Ave., is on the market for $3 million. It was designed by Mediterranean architectural design group Miller & Reeves and was built in 1920, according to the listing. The design has a Spanish revival style and “boasts a Mediterranean feel throughout,” the listing states.

The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The two-story, 12,861-square-foot home sits on 1.61 acres and has views of the downtown Columbus skyline. It has eight bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a courtyard, four-car heated garage, a basketball court, two offices, two primary closets and primary bathrooms, a library/dining room and a walkout basement.

