A 700,000-square-foot logistics center in Etna has been acquired for $67.1 million.

ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Hines, a global real estate firm based in Houston, has acquired the Ryder E-commerce building in Etna for $67.1 million.

The property is located within the I-70 Logistics Center at 9157 Mink St. SW, and is 100% leased to the third-party logistics provider. The nearly 700,000-square-foot distribution center sits on 43.5 acres near Interstate 70.

The building features 40-foot clear heights, 6,000 amp power, advanced robotics, car and trailer parking, and dual corner office buildouts. It was completed earlier this

