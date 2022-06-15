A snapshot of construction on the new Hilton by the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The cost to build the new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has risen again, prompting the hotel’s owner to defer some of its other projects.

The tower, dubbed “Hilton 2.0” by tourism officials, will now cost $264.5 million to build. Originally projected at $220 million, the project’s cost had earlier ticked up to $255 million.

The tower will include 463 guest rooms, bringing the hotel’s total to 1,000 rooms. The addition is slated to open in late August.

