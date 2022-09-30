A rendering of the new section of Columbus’ Downtown Hilton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The journey to opening the new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has been a difficult one, with construction delays and rising costs compounded by a late-in-the-game water damage issue prompting the cancellation of a planned mid-September opening celebration.



But while the $264.5 million facility is still in its opening stages — guests can’t yet call up and book a room, for instance, but some conference attendees have stayed there and events are being held — Columbus Business First recently got early access for a photo walk-thru of the newest addition to the downtown skyline.

Combined with the original Hilton, the tower’s 463 guest rooms make the Hilton Columbus Downtown the state’s largest and its only 1,000-room hotel.

