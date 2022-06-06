COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The culinary opportunity in Columbus intrigued Sebastian La Rocca, but that alone wasn’t enough to convince him to move to a city he previously hadn’t heard of.

A native of Argentina, La Rocca spent six years in London working in acclaimed kitchens alongside the likes of Jamie Oliver. He spent another nine in Costa Rica, where he ran several accolade-gathering restaurants of his own.

Now he and his family have relocated to Columbus as he takes the reins as new executive chef of restaurants for the Hilton Columbus Downtown. The expanding hotel will open a trio of new concepts this fall.

La Rocca knew he could figure his way around those kitchens. It was Columbus that was the question. “I had to Google it,” he acknowledged.

