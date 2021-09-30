HILLARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The city of Hilliard has revealed further plans for a recreation and wellness campus that will include not only a community center but also multiple athletic fields, and could potentially one-day feature space for potential medical, office or supportive retail tenants.

Economic Development Director David Meadows said the 125-acre campus will “provide great amenities” for the suburb.

The project will also involve the extension Cosgray Road to provide another north-south travel route and serve as a throughway for Scioto Darby and Alton Darby Creek roads.

The campus will include room for further development, Meadows said. The community center, road extension and field developments will make up the first phase of development; future phases could include a fire station and additional parkland development to make room for more fields and aquatic space.

A site plan shared by Meadows includes space for “wellness-related retail, services and/or medical,” but Meadows didn’t share any additional details on those uses.

“We need more space for baseball and soccer in Hilliard,” Meadows said of the project.

In July, Hilliard City Council approved a plan to put a .5% municipal income tax increase on the November ballot.

The current Hilliard income tax is 2%, according to the city’s website. If the increase is approved, the tax will become 2.5% and go into effect on Jan. 2.

The tax would be paid by individuals who work within the corporate boundaries of Hilliard, regardless of their residence.

This tax increase would help fund the recreation and wellness campus, Meadows told Columbus Business First. Additional funding for the campus comes from the sale of land to Amazon for data center usage.

Meadows said the city is looking into creating workplace partnerships for community center usage.

