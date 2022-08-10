COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening.

The first would be a shop at 3891 S. High St.

The 2.55-acre site is at the intersection of South High Street and Obetz Road on the city’s south side. It would be in front of the Lowe’s store at 3899 S. High St. The land currently is owned by the hardware retailer.

For more of this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.