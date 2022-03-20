COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With an already short supply of housing, Central Ohio fell short last year in building residential units it needs to keep up with current and future needs.

Housing market research firm Zonda, which collected permit data through the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, said the region saw a surge in single-family starts in 2021, but a fall in multifamily builds.

Single-family starts increased 17% from 2020, with 6,160 total permits issued across the region. Multifamily permits, however, decreased by 29%, from 6,620 in 2020, to 4,699 in 2021.

BIA executive director Jon Melchi said single-family starts increased because demand for the product has continued to grow over time. On the other hand, multifamily starts decreased because of residential pushback and other roadblocks in communities, which has depressed the market, he said.

