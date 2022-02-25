COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus’ top airport official says “the only real answer” to ensuring the future success of John Glenn Columbus International Airport is to build a new terminal and raze the old one.

Joe Nardone, CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, said spending millions to upgrade the 34-gate terminal built in 1958 is unrealistic. “We’re not in a position to offer the kind of customer experience that people in this city, in Central Ohio, deserve” with the current terminal, he said.

That’s despite the fact that the new terminal, which is expected to cost north of $1 billion, might only add one to six additional gates, according to plans released earlier this year.

“We of course looked at (renovation),” Nardone told us. “It’s not cost effective to continue putting money into a facility for years that is still going to have old bones.

“It’s more cost effective to build from the ground up and build what you need. We believe we’re on the right track for the future of this city and that includes a new terminal.”

Planning currently is underway for the project, though the Columbus Regional Airport Authority board will ultimately decide the project, Nardone said.

Airport officials expect to have an answer about moving forward by the end of 2022, he said. A new terminal would take several years to build; then the existing terminal would be demolished.

Would adding a few more gates substantially upgrade the capacity of the airport? Nardone says yes.

(Airport officials have previously said they expect Columbus would need a new airport terminal by 2035 to accommodate the region’s population growth.)

Nardone said aircraft turnaround time at John Glenn is slower than it should be. A new terminal, he said, would allow planes to get in and out of gates much quicker, increasing the number of flights per day.

He also said current gate areas are cramped and too small.

“Everything is more efficient with a new facility,” he said. “Everything works better so you can handle more aircraft. … Things have evolved.”

Nardone also said the three security checkpoints currently limit access to restaurants and retail shops in other concourses.

“It’s really bad for concessions,” Nardone said.

One example is the airport’s luxury Escape Lounge, which will open in the fall in Concourse B.

“If you put a business lounge … in a new terminal, you (would) have access to all your passengers,” he said. “Instead, we have three separate airports. The Southwest travelers can’t (easily access) the Escape Lounge.”

Nardone said that if the airport authority board decides to move forward, the new terminal would “take everything into consideration that’s needed for this city” for the next 30 to 40 years and beyond.

“We would not build any facility without the opportunity for expansion,” he said. “We’re taking this to the next level. When we open the terminal, providing (it’s approved), we’ll have the newest terminal in the world. It better be the best terminal in the world.”

