DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Dublin-based company that started as a small freight brokerage has evolved into a multi-faceted logistics firm that has grown so much that it is moving into a larger headquarters for the second time in two years.

Ease Logistics, which came in at No. 7 on Columbus Business First’s fastest-growing private companies list this year, will relocate its headquarters to 6000 Perimeter Dr. in Dublin. There, it will invest $25 million and nearly double its local workforce.

At its initial launch in 2014, Ease offered transportation services for customers who needed trucks to fill a void in their network or cover unplanned deliveries. Now, Ease has full-truckload and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as expedited shipping, managed transportation solutions and warehousing/distribution.

