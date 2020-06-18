Here’s why COSI hasn’t reopened yet

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Museums in the state of Ohio have been able to be open since June 10, following Gov. Mike DeWine’s gradual unwinding of mandated closures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But COSI isn’t rushing back. The reason why it hasn’t yet announced its reopening date is simple: science.

In a statement released shortly after DeWine’s announcement giving attractions the go-ahead to reopen, the museum said it was not just planning to adhere to state and local health official’s recommendations, but to “go above and beyond the compliance” of such rules.

“We are a science institution, and as such, we will leverage current scientific and medical understanding of the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic to mitigate spread and provide the safest possible microenvironment for visitors,” COSI President and CEO Frederic Bertley said in the statement.

In response to questions from Columbus Business First, Bertley said his own background also makes him particularly interested in coming up with as safe a solution as possible.

