Here’s why Columbus plays a key role in Anheuser-Busch’s low-alcohol strategy

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Anheuser-Busch wants to drive sales by dropping alcohol, a move that means more work for Columbus.

The megabrewer has set a company-wide goal of devoting 20% of its production volume to non-alcoholic and low-ABV products (3.5% or below) by 2025. It was around 8% last year according to trade publication Beverage Daily.

Anheuser-Busch’s Columbus brewery is a key piece in the strategy since it is one of just two breweries in the company’s U.S. network that makes non-alcoholic beer. That means the brewery will focus on increased production of existing brands like O’Doul’s, O’Doul’s Amber and Busch NA, as well as the launch of new products to meet that demand.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.