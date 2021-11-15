COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Huntington National Bank plans to close 62 more branches in February, mostly inside Giant Eagle stores, including 11 in central Ohio plus one standalone branch in the Hilltop.

The latest consolidation reflects customers’ increasing shift to digital banking, according to a spokeswoman. Columbus-based Huntington has about 1,200 branches overall, according to its latest quarterly report, and has the greatest market share of branches in Central Ohio.

“We find ourselves at a pivotal time in the industry,” the bank said in a statement. “Branches and people are at the heart of our company, and branches will continue to play an important role now and in the future.”

Parent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: HBAN) recently sold 14 branches and closed another 188 to eliminate duplication after this summer’s merger with TCF Bank.

The upcoming round of closures will include 46 Giant Eagle in-store sites and 16 traditional branches. A dozen are in other states, with 37 in northeast Ohio and one in northwest Ohio.

Customers of the Hilltop branch, 1436 W. Mound St., will be served by one in the Brewery District, 600 S. High St.

The affected Central Ohio Giant Eagles are:

Blacklick, 6867 E. Broad St., Columbus.

Britton, 4001 Britton Pkwy., Hilliard.

Grandview Yard Market District, 840 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus.

Groveport, 3841 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus.

Hayden Run, 6700 Hayden Run Road, Columbus

Kingsdale Market District, 3061 Kingsdale Center, Upper Arlington.

Lincoln Village, 4780 W. Broad St., Columbus.

New Albany, 5461 New Albany Road West.

Pickerington, 873 Refugee Road.

Powell, 4000 W. Powell Road.

Westerville, 650 N. State St.

Each site has nearby full-service branches, including new branches that opened this fall or will open in January by the Westerville, Powell, and Hayden Run groceries. They were among five new locations announced in June.

In April the bank announced it would close 44 branches inside Meijer stores, following similar closures in other Giant Eagles.

Huntington still operates inside some Giant Eagles, and in-store branches in Cub and Jewel stores are “central to our distribution strategy” in the Chicago and Minneapolis markets, a spokeswoman said.

