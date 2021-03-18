Here’s when Homestead Beer hopes to open its next location

Homestead Beer Co.’s Delaware outpost is opening this month.

The Heath-based craft brewery last year announced plans to open a new space in downtown Delaware. The Delaware Public House is set to start pouring March 26.

Homestead is operating the space alongside the Food Truck Depot, which has been a hub for food trucks at that site for a while now.

The brewery will add a beer hall component to the operation, and is promising something special. Homestead said it will be using a Burton Union brewing system and aging those beers in oak barrels.

Co-owner Adam Rhodes is eager to start sharing those beers, the brewery promised in its Wednesday announcement. In addition to on-site pints, it’ll be selling cans, growlers and crowlers to go.

Seasonal cocktails, frozen drinks and wine will be part of the offering. There will be a zero-proof menu as well for those seeking non-alcoholic drinks.

There’s more to the space than beer though. There are outdoor volleyball courts that will host both leagues and open play, and food will be supplied by a rotating selection of food trucks.

