COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With hybrid work here to stay, many office users are taking up less space and using less office furniture. So where does it all go?

Ira Sharfin, CEO of Columbus-based Continental Office, said in many cases, when a tenant leaves a space, old office furniture is left sitting there for months.

“People are just leaving furniture; getting the heck out of dodge,” Sharfin said.

While Sharfin’s firm is selling less corporate office furniture today, it remains busy consulting with clients on how to reconfigure space to better suit the post-Covid workforce.

