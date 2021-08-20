Here’s the local businessman bringing MyPillow to Clintonville

Photo by Mark Somerson | CBF0–A MyPillow retail store plans to open on North High Street in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–MyPillow is coming to Clintonville.

A sign for the controversial retailer went up at 4308 N. High St. this week, and Columbus Business First has confirmed the store plans to open this fall.

Operator Roy Hanna, owner of AAA Roofing in Worthington, and a group of investors are bringing the brand to Columbus with hopes of opening up to five stores, the first of which will be in Clintonville.

Talk around MyPillow in recent years has been focused less on its bedding products and more on its founder Mike Lindell, who is a lightning rod for controversy. An outspoken supporter and ally of former President Donald Trump, his ongoing touting of assorted election conspiracy theories have gotten his brand booted from retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s.

Hanna said it’s that action that made him want to open a store.

“I don’t think a business should suffer because of the founder’s political beliefs,” he said. “Plus, I like the products.”

Though politics is at least partially driving Hanna’s decision to bring the brand here, he said he hopes those issues will fade and the product itself will become the focus.

“There’s going to be people who react negatively and people who react positively,” Hanna said. “I hope when the political environment mitigates, people will see it’s a good product.”

The Columbus store will be a rarity for MyPillow, which sells predominately online. It has just five company-owned brick-and-mortar stores in Minnesota.

The Columbus-area shops will not be franchises.

Hanna said the company wasn’t interest in franchising. Instead, he will buy directly from MyPillow and then sell through the local stores. The plan is to offer the full line of MyPillow products, including pillows, sheets, mattress toppers, and more.

MyPillow did not comment, referring questions to Hanna directly.

Hanna’s group is starting with the Clintonville store but also considering Hilliard, Lewis Center, Reynoldsburg, and Westerville for the potential other stores. The North High Street site appealed to them for the amount of traffic that passes the space and it was the site that was available the soonest, he said.

