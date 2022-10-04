UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center.

Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate Cos. and its Continental Senior Communities affiliate, as well as Upper Arlington officials to get the latest updates.

What’s new?

The new Coventry senior housing complex is being built on the site of the former Macy’s department store and will feature seven stories and 143 residences with one- and two-bedroom floorplans; Upper Arlington has partnered with Continental and Elford Inc. to develop the city’s new community center; and the final piece of the Kingsdale development is what Continental describes as a 325-unit upscale apartment building with a clubhouse and other amenities.

