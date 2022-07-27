A snapshot of construction on the new Hilton by the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hilton Downtown Columbus is embarking on a hiring push as it prepares to open its brand new tower.

The new tower – dubbed “Hilton 2.0” – will create the state’s only 1,000-room hotel. It is planned to be substantially completed by Aug. 26. A soft opening is planned for Aug. 29.

That means hotel general manager Christian Coffin has just a few weeks to fill 214 new positions, which effectively doubles the staff size.

“Right now, we’re in crunch time,” Coffin said. “We’re pushing hard to be open for the OSU-Notre Dame game. There’s a lot to do.”

