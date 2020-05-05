Here’s how much visitor spending Columbus has lost due to Covid-19 restrictions, cancellations

It was shaping up to be another record year for Columbus’ tourism scene.

According to new data released by Experience Columbus, bed tax collections, a measurement of the city’s tourism sector, totaled more than $5.6 million during the first two months of the year, up more than 8% over the same period in 2019. The city hosted 92 conventions, trade shows and sporting events over that stretch, including five events that filled at least 1,000 hotel rooms on their peak night.

Then Covid-19 came.

Since the mid-March public health order limiting mass gatherings in the state, 71 groups scheduled to meet in Columbus in 2020 canceled their plans, representing 130,385 total rooms and $98 million of estimated direct visitor spending, according to Experience Columbus.

In addition, 11 groups have pushed their events to later in 2020. Those groups represent 9,903 total rooms and an estimated $11.8 million in direct visitor spending, the tourism group said.

