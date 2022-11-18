COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With six months’ notice that their jobs were being outsourced, 42% of 567 affected OhioHealth Corp. IT workers left early, including some for the Accenture unit taking on their work.

Central Ohio’s largest hospital system will terminate 314 positions on Jan. 3, according to a warning notice filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

OhioHealth confirmed to Columbus Business First that about 240 of those notified in July that their work was being outsourced have found other jobs, both within the company and outside, or retired.

About 54 transferred to the Columbus office of Accenture, the consulting giant that OhioHealth hired to take over its digital transformation for electronic health records and patient portals, a spokesman said via email.

